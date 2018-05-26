Trump says having 'very productive talks' with North Korea on summit





WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said late on Friday the United States was having "very productive talks" with Pyongyang to hold a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a day after he scrapped the meeting.

"We are having very productive talks with North Korea about reinstating the Summit which, if it does happen, will likely remain in Singapore on the same date, June 12th., and, if necessary, will be extended beyond that date," Trump said in a Twitter post.