Trump says he could possibly meet with Iran's Rouhani at UN meeting

By REUTERS
September 4, 2019 19:58
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Trump on Wednesday left the door open to a possible meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the upcoming meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.

Asked about the possibility of meeting the Iranian leader at the meeting in New York, Trump told reporters at the White House that anything was possible.


