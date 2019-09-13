Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump says he does not believe Israel is spying on the U.S.

By REUTERS
September 13, 2019 01:10
US President Donald Trump has said he does not believe the allegations that Israel reportedly spied on the US, Reuters reported on Thursday night.


Politico reported the miniature surveillance devices, colloquially known as “StingRays,” were discovered and that they were most likely linked to the Israelis. Israel has denied the report.


This is a developing story.


