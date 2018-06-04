June 04 2018
Trump says he has power to pardon himself but has done nothing wrong

By REUTERS
June 4, 2018 15:49
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he had committed no wrongdoing but had the legal power to pardon himself, echoing the argument put forth by his lawyers in a memo to the U.S. special counsel investigating Russia that was made public in media reports over the weekend.

"As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms!," Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.


