Trump says he wants a full investigation into Epstein death

By REUTERS
August 13, 2019 19:49
WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he wants a "full investigation" into the circumstances surrounding financier Jeffrey Epstein's death at a federal detention facility in New York City while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

"Basically what we're saying is we want an investigation," Trump told reporters in New Jersey. "I want a full investigation, and that's what I absolutely am demanding. That's what our attorney general, our great attorney general is doing. He's doing a full investigation." 



Trump made the comments after US Attorney-General William Barr earlier vowed to carry on the Epstein investigation even after the financier's death and ordered the Justice Department's inspector general to look into the matter.


