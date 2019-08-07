Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump says he wants to strengthen gun background checks

By REUTERS
August 7, 2019 16:56
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he wanted to strengthen background checks for gun purchases, a policy response to two recent mass shootings that was notably absent from proposals he put before the American people in televised remarks on Monday.

Trump made the remarks at the White House as he prepared to leave for Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, where two shootings over the weekend killed 31 people.Speaking to reporters, Trump rejected criticism that his rhetoric has helped fuel division and stoke violence. He said there was no political appetite to ban assault rifles, as many Democrats would like.


