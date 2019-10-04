Trump says he won't tie Biden concerns to trade deal with China

President Donald Trump on Friday he would not tie a much-anticipated trade deal with China to his publicly stated desire for Beijing to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a potential rival in the 2020 presidential election.



On Thursday Trump, a Republican, urged China to investigate Biden, a Democrat, triggering concerns that he was again inviting foreign interference in a U.S. election. Last week Trump released a transcript of a call where he asked Ukraine's president to also look into Biden.

