Trump says he won't tie Biden concerns to trade deal with China

By REUTERS
October 4, 2019 18:03
President Donald Trump on Friday he would not tie a much-anticipated trade deal with China to his publicly stated desire for Beijing to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a potential rival in the 2020 presidential election.

On Thursday Trump, a Republican, urged China to investigate Biden, a Democrat, triggering concerns that he was again inviting foreign interference in a U.S. election. Last week Trump released a transcript of a call where he asked Ukraine's president to also look into Biden. 


