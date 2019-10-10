Trump says mediating between Turkey and the Kurds is 1 of 3 U.S. options

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday mediating a deal between Turkey and the Kurds is one of three options available to the United States after Turkey's offensive in northeast Syria.
"We have one of three choices: Send in thousands of troops and win Militarily, hit Turkey very hard Financially and with Sanctions, or mediate a deal between Turkey and the Kurds!" Trump said in a Twitter post.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});