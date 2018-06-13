June 13 2018
Sivan, 30, 5778
Trump says no war games while North Korea negotiates in good faith

By REUTERS
June 13, 2018 04:46
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States will not hold war games with South Korea while North Korea negotiates in good faith on denuclearization.

"We’re not going to be doing the war games as long as we’re negotiating in good faith," Trump told Fox News Channel in an interview in Singapore after he met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Asked if they discussed Kim traveling to the United States, Trump said: "I think at the right time, he’ll absolutely be coming to the White House."


