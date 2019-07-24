Trump says "not fair" that U.S. can't sell F-35s to Turkey

Breaking news.
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday it is "not fair" to either Turkey or the United States that Washington cannot sell Ankara billions of dollars worth of F-35 fighter jets after it bought a Russian air defense system.
Turkey started taking delivery of Russia's S-400 air defense system last week in defiance of US warnings that doing so would mean the Pentagon would kick it out of the F-35 stealth fighter program and that it could be subject to sanctions.Washington's concern is that deploying the S-400 with the F-35 would allow Russia to gain too much inside information of the stealth system.
Buying military equipment from Russia also leaves the NATO member liable to US sanctions retribution under a 2017 law known as the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, or CAATSA.
"It's a very tough situation that they're in, and it's a very tough situation that we've been placed in in the United States ... we'll see what happens. But it's not really fair," Trump told reporters at a Cabinet meeting at the White House.
