Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump says 'pause' in fighting in northeast Syria is back on

By REUTERS
October 18, 2019 20:01
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that a five-day ceasefire along the Syrian-Turkish border had resumed, despite shelling and machine-gun fire earlier on Friday.

"There was some sniper fire this morning. There was mortar fire this morning. That was eliminated quickly. And they're back to the full pause," Trump told reporters.

The United States and Turkey announced on Thursday they had agreed to the pause in Turkey's incursion into northern Syria to let the Kurdish-led SDF militia, forces long allied with Washington, withdraw from an area controlled by Turkish forces.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 18, 2019
Saudi Arabia's FM urges its citizens not to travel to Lebanon

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings