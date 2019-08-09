Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump says received 'very beautiful letter' from North Korea's Kim, signals new meeting

By REUTERS
August 9, 2019 18:23
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

President Donald Trump said on Friday that he has received a "very beautiful letter" on Thursday from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and added that he could have another meeting with him.

Speaking to reporters, Trump did not say when such a meeting would take place. North Korea has been testing missiles despite a June 30 meeting between Trump and Kim at which the two agreed to revive stalled talks, which have yet to resume.


