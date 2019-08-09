Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump says speaking to NRA over background checks on gun sales

By REUTERS
August 9, 2019
President Donald Trump on Friday said he has been speaking with the National Rifle Association to ensure that the gun lobby's "very strong views" are considered as congressional leaders weigh possible gun legislation after two weekend mass shootings.

Trump also said serious discussions between the leaderships of House of Representatives and Senate were taking place over expanding background checks for guns sales after the shootings left 31 people dead.


