Trump says will outline increased Iran sanctions within 48 hours

By REUTERS
September 18, 2019 20:49
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LOS ANGELES - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday told reporters that he would provide more details about increased U.S. sanctions on Iran within 48 hours, after announcing them earlier on Twitter.

Trump, speaking in Los Angeles, said his thinking toward Iran has not changed but declined to give any details about his next steps. He told reporters the ultimate option after the weekend strikes on Saudi Arabian oil facilities would be war but that there were other options.


