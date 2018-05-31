May 31 2018
|
Sivan, 17, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Trump says will pardon conservative commentator Dinesh d'Souza

By REUTERS
May 31, 2018 16:42
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will grant a full pardon to conservative commentator Dinesh D'souza, who was sentenced in 2014 to five years of probation for federal campaign law violations.

"Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D’Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government!" Trump said on Twitter.

D’Souza, 53, admitted in May 2014 that he illegally reimbursed two “straw donors” who donated $10,000 each to the unsuccessful 2012 US Senate campaign in New York of Wendy Long, a Republican he had known since attending Dartmouth College in the early 1980s.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 31, 2018
Trump says North Korea talks positive, expects Kim letter

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut