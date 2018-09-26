Trump says will soon announce details of meeting with N. Korea's Kim

Breaking news.
UNITED NATIONS - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States and North Korea have "a wonderful relationship going" and that he would be announcing the timing and location of his next meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the "very near future."
Trump, speaking to reporters as he was entering the United Nations, said: "I'll be meeting with Chairman Kim in the very near future. It'll be announced. We're having a press conference today. We'll start talking about that. But we'll be announcing where and when in the very near future."
Asked what North Korea had to do before his next meeting with Kim, Trump said, the two had made "a tremendous amount of progress" since last year. "They're denuclearizing North Korea. We have a wonderful relationship going between our country and them," he said.
