Trump seeks healing in case of UK teen killed by U.S. diplomat's wife

By REUTERS
October 9, 2019 23:47
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States will speak to the wife of an American diplomat who was in involved in a fatal car crash that killed a UK teenager.

Trump said they are going to see if there can be some healing after the issue but offered no details. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Trump to reconsider a decision to let the wife use diplomatic immunity.


