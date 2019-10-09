Trump seeks healing in case of UK teen killed by U.S. diplomat's wife

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States will speak to the wife of an American diplomat who was in involved in a fatal car crash that killed a UK teenager.



Trump said they are going to see if there can be some healing after the issue but offered no details. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Trump to reconsider a decision to let the wife use diplomatic immunity.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });