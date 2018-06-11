June 11 2018
|
Sivan, 28, 5778
|
Trump speaks to S.Korea's Moon by phone ahead of U.S.-N.Korea summit

By REUTERS
June 11, 2018 11:44
SEOUL - US President Donald Trump spoke to his South Korean counterpart by telephone on Monday, a day before Trump holds a historic summit with North Korea's leader, South Korea's presidential office said.

The office, known as the Blue House, did not provide further details but said in a statement it would give a briefing later about the phone conversation between the leaders of the United States and South Korea.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency said the two leaders discussed denuclearization issues.

Trump is in Singapore where on Tuesday he will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a summit aimed at getting Kim to give up his nuclear weapons.


