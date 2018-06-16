June 16 2018
|
Tammuz, 3, 5778
|
Trump supports Republican immigration bills in U.S. House

By REUTERS
June 16, 2018 00:40
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump supports both Republican immigration bills currently being considered in the US House of Representatives, the White House said on Friday, clarifying his earlier statement that he opposed one of the measures.

"The president fully supports both the (Representative Bob) Goodlatte bill and the House leadership bill. In this morning's interview, he was commenting on the discharge petition in the House, and not the new package. He would sign either the Goodlatte or the leadership bills," White House spokesman Raj Shah said in a statement.


