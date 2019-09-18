Trump taps hostage negotiator O’Brien for national security adviser

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday named U.S. hostage negotiator Robert O'Brien as his choice to replace John Bolton as his White House national security adviser.
O'Brien, currently a presidential envoy for hostage affairs at the U.S. Department of State, has a long history in Republican foreign policy circles.
