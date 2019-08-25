Trump tells Brexit Britain: We'll have a major trade deal





BIARRITZ - Brexit Britain will have a major trade deal with the United States, US President Donald Trump told Boris Johnson on Sunday, adding that the new British prime minister was the right man to take his country out of the European Union.





Johnson, who faces a delicate task keeping European allies on side whilst not angering Trump at a G7 summit in France, said trade talks with the United States would be tough but there were huge opportunities for British businesses in the US market. Asked what his advice was for Brexit before going into a bilateral meeting with Johnson on the summit sidelines, Trump said: "He needs no advice he is the right man for the job."

