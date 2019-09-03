Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu tweets 2013 video of Trump telling Israelis to vote Bibi

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 3, 2019 14:59
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared a campaign ad consisting of a 2013 video showing US President Donald Trump singing his praises and telling Israelis to vote for Netanyahu in the upcoming elections in two weeks.

"Frankly, a strong prime minister means a strong Israel and you truly have a great prime minister," says Trump in the video. "Benjamin Netanyahu: there's nobody like him." 


Trump continued to describe Netanyahu as a winner and highly respected.


"So vote for Benjamin, terrific guy, terrific leader, great for Israel," concluded Trump.


