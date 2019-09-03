Netanyahu tweets 2013 video of Trump telling Israelis to vote Bibi

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared a campaign ad consisting of a 2013 video showing US President Donald Trump singing his praises and telling Israelis to vote for Netanyahu in the upcoming elections in two weeks.





"Frankly, a strong prime minister means a strong Israel and you truly have a great prime minister," says Trump in the video. "Benjamin Netanyahu: there's nobody like him."

הנשיא טראמפ: ״נתניהו - אין כמוהו. הוא סמל עולמי ומנהיג נהדר לישראל״ pic.twitter.com/HCGPSQi79I — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) September 3, 2019

Trump continued to describe Netanyahu as a winner and highly respected.

"So vote for Benjamin, terrific guy, terrific leader, great for Israel," concluded Trump.

