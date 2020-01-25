Trump thanks Chinese President Xi for efforts to contain Coronavirus

US President Donald Trump thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday using his Twitter account for the efforts undertaken by his government to contain the Coronavirus.



China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

15 Coronavirus related deaths were reported in the central-China province of Hubei. So far patients with the virus were reported in France, Mexico, and the US.