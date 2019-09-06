Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump to meet with EPA, USDA on Friday about biofuels plan

By REUTERS
September 6, 2019 19:32
 U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Agriculture officials on Friday afternoon to discuss a biofuels proposal, a source familiar with the discussions said.

The meeting was initially expected on Thursday evening but was pushed back, the source said.

The proposal would include an increase to biofuels requirements for 2020 of 1 billion gallons, sources told Reuters on Thursday. 


