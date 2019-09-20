Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump to meet with Ukraine president at U.N. next week -official

By REUTERS
September 20, 2019 21:27
  President Donald Trump will meet with Ukraine’s new president Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday during a United Nations gathering in New York, a senior administration official said.

The meeting comes days after a controversy erupted over a whistleblower complaint related to a conversation Trump held with a foreign leader. The New York Times reported that the allegations in the complaint were related at least in part to Ukraine.

Trump will also hold individual meetings with the leaders of Pakistan, Poland, New Zealand, Singapore, Egypt, South Korea, Britain, India, Iraq, Japan and El Salvador during his time in New York, the official told reporters on a conference call.


