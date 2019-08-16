Trump urges India, Pakistan to reduce tensions over Kashmir, Jammu -White House

U.S. President Donald Trump told Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan, in a call on Friday that it was important that India and Pakistan reduce tensions in Kashmir and Jammu through "bilateral dialog," the White House said in a statement.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });