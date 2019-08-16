Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump urges India, Pakistan to reduce tensions over Kashmir, Jammu -White House

By REUTERS
August 16, 2019 21:28
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

U.S. President Donald Trump told Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan, in a call on Friday that it was important that India and Pakistan reduce tensions in Kashmir and Jammu through "bilateral dialog," the White House said in a statement.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 16, 2019
Leader of Kenyan drug organization sentenced to 25 years in U.S.

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings