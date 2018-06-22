June 22 2018
Trump urges Republican lawmakers to drop immigration effort

By REUTERS
June 22, 2018 14:24
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on Friday Republicans in Congress should drop their efforts to pass comprehensive immigration legislation until after the November elections.

"Republicans should stop wasting their time on Immigration until after we elect more Senators and Congressmen/women in November. Dems are just playing games, have no intention of doing anything to solves this decades old problem. We can pass great legislation after the Red Wave!" Trump wrote on Twitter


