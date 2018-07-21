Trump wants suspensions for players who kneel during anthem

Breaking news.
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that National Football League (NFL) players who do not stand for the national anthem should be suspended for the season without pay.
The comments come a day after the NFL and the union representing its players said they were working on a resolution to the league’s national anthem policy.
The policy, which was announced in May, followed Trump’s denunciation of pregame protests which were intended to call attention to what critics say is often brutal treatment of minorities by US law enforcement.
Trump and others have blasted the gesture as a sign of disrespect to the US flag and the military.
"The NFL National Anthem Debate is alive and well again - can’t believe it!," Trump said on Twitter.
"First time kneeling, out for game. Second time kneeling, out for season/no pay.
"The $40,000,000 Commissioner must now make a stand," he said in reference to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.