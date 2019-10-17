Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump warned Erdogan in an Oct 9 letter: 'Don't be a tough guy'

By REUTERS
October 17, 2019 00:41
U.S. President Donald Trump, in a letter to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan before Turkey launched an incursion into Syria, warned the Turkish leader "don't be a tough guy" and "don't be a fool!"

The Oct. 9 letter was released by the White House as Trump battled to control the political damage following his decision to pull U.S. troops out of northern Syria, clearing the way for the Turkish incursion against America's Kurdish allies.


