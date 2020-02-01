The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Trump's expanded travel ban targets Nigeria, five other countries

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 1, 2020 03:05
US President Donald Trump issued an expanded version of his travel ban on Friday that targets prospective immigrants from Nigeria and five other countries, a move that could affect thousands of people and reignite debate on whether the policy is discriminatory.
Of the six countries added to the ban, four are African nations and three have Muslim-majority populations. Democrats and immigration advocates accuse the Trump administration of seeking to expand its original 2017 ban that targeted Muslim-majority countries and of disproportionately focusing on African countries.
UN biodiversity talks moved out of China on virus fears
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/01/2020 03:12 AM
Walmart temporarily limits 'non-business critical travel' to China
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/01/2020 03:10 AM
As coronavirus misinformation spreads, Facebook removes posts
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/01/2020 03:07 AM
China's Tianjin closes schools, firms until further notice to curb virus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/01/2020 02:34 AM
China's total Coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/01/2020 02:23 AM
UK's Johnson plans full customs and border checks on EU goods
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/01/2020 02:15 AM
U.S. Senate Republican leader means to end Trump’s impeachment trial
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/01/2020 01:01 AM
Spain confirms first case of coronavirus - Health Ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/01/2020 12:36 AM
Final countdown to Brexit as Britain prepares to cast off from EU
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/01/2020 12:20 AM
Canberra declares state of emergency due to bushfires
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/01/2020 12:09 AM
IDF strikes terror targets at Gaza Strip following rockets fired at Israe
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/31/2020 11:49 PM
Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/31/2020 11:21 PM
Rocket fired from Gaza Strip at Israel, lands in Gaza Strip
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/31/2020 11:17 PM
RED ALERT: Gaza Border Communities
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/31/2020 10:44 PM
IAF strikes Gaza in response to rocket fire - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/31/2020 10:14 PM
