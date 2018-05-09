May 09 2018
|
Iyar, 24, 5778
|
Trump's pick for CIA director says will not restart detention program

By REUTERS
May 9, 2018 03:14
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's pick to lead the CIA says she will not restart a controversial detention and interrogation program begun after the Sept. 11 attacks, according to excerpts of congressional testimony released on Tuesday.

"Having served in that tumultuous time, I can offer you my personal commitment, clearly and without reservation, that under my leadership CIA will not restart such a detention and interrogation program," acting CIA Director Gina Haspel will tell the Senate Intelligence Committee at her confirmation hearing on Wednesday, according to the excerpts.


