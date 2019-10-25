Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trumps weigh selling rights to their Washington hotel -WSJ

By REUTERS
October 25, 2019 19:42
WASHINGTON - The Trump Organization is considering selling the rights to its Washington, DC-based hotel in part over ethical concerns regarding the family's profits from the property, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing a company statement.

"People are objecting to us making so much money on the hotel, and therefore we may be willing to sell," Eric Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump's son and an executive vice president at the company said, according to the Journal.


