The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Tunisia's police and demonstrators clash in third night of protests

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 3, 2019 02:55
Clashes erupted on Monday between protesters and Tunisian police who fired tear gas to disperse them in the southern town of Jelma, the third consecutive night of protest against poverty and lack of opportunity, witnesses said.
Protests began on Saturday, a day after Abdelwaheb Hablani, 25, set himself on fire and died in hospital in protest at poverty and poor living conditions, echoing the 2010 self immolation of Mohammed Bouazizi, whose death triggered the Arab Spring.

Hablani had occasional work as a casual laborer in Jelma, located near Bouazizi's home city of Sidi Bouzid in Tunisia's deeply impoverished interior. He was buried on Saturday.

Witnesses told Reuters security forces fired tear gas and were chasing youths protesting in the streets of Jelma.

Protesters blocked roads and burned tires.

"The situation is difficult here. Police are flexing their muscles and they fired tear gas everywhere," Bilel Harzali, a local resident, told Reuters.

"The scene brings to mind the days of the revolution. ...People are angry because the lack of development and the strong security response," he added.

Mass protests that followed Bouazizi's funeral in December 2010 toppled the veteran autocrat Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, who died in exile in Saudi Arabia in September, and introduced democracy in the North Africa country.

Since Bouazizi's death in December 2010, numerous young men have followed his example by setting themselves alight in the face of Tunisia's chronic economic difficulties.

The birthplace of the “Arab Spring”, Tunisia is the only country to achieve a peaceful transition to democracy following the 2011 popular revolts that swept autocrats from power across North Africa and the Middle East.

But since 2011, Tunisia’s economy has been in crisis and nine cabinets have failed to resolve economic problems, including high inflation, unemployment and corruption.

U.S. House calls four law professors to start Trump impeachment hearing
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 01:23 AM
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter hospitalized
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 01:15 AM
Transgender Palestinian living in Tel Aviv attacked in Ramallah
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/03/2019 12:00 AM
Trump administration lifts hold on Lebanon security aid
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2019 11:31 PM
Government in Libya's capital condemns deadly air strikes
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2019 11:20 PM
Boy killed in car crash outside British school, five others injured
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2019 09:55 PM
Wisconsin student who refused to give up gun shot by officer at HS
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2019 09:23 PM
Russia's Putin signs law to label people foreign agents
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2019 08:50 PM
Injustice of worsening climate impacts rises up agenda at UN talks
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2019 08:38 PM
Kosovo indicts six over murder of moderate Serb leader
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2019 07:28 PM
Gantz opposes defense alliance with US: 'limits IDF's capabilities'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/02/2019 05:44 PM
Mike Pompeo says U.S. will help prevent Latin American protests becoming riots
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2019 05:34 PM
NIS 600m. approved for Israeli education
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/02/2019 04:06 PM
Jailed pro-Kurdish leader in Turkey unwell but not taken to hospital
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2019 02:53 PM
Netanyahu not flying to London, may meet with Pompeo later this week
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/02/2019 02:27 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by