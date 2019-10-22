Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Turkey, Russia reached deal for 'terror-free safe zone'

By REUTERS
October 22, 2019 20:06
Turkey reached an "excellent" agreement with Russia to establish a "terror-free safe zone" in northern Syria, a senior Turkish official said on Tuesday after President Tayyip Erdogan met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi.

"We had a very productive meeting with our Russian counterparts today," the official said. "We reached an excellent agreement. We agreed to establish a terror-free safe zone."


