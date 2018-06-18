Turkey and U.S. forces begin patrols near Syria's Manbij

ISTANBUL - Turkish and US soldiers began patrols in northern Syria on Monday along the line between the town of Manbij and a neighboring region under Turkey's control, as part of a deal reached by the two countries, the Turkish military said.



In a statement released on its Twitter account, the military said the patrols were being conducted independent of each other along the line between Manbij and the area of which Turkey seized control in its "Euphrates Shield" operation.



