Turkey 'as of now' has not begun offensive in Syria -Senior US official

By REUTERS
October 8, 2019 00:37
WASHINGTON - Turkey does not appear "as of now" to have begun its expected incursion into northern Syria, a senior Trump administration official said on Monday.

The official, briefing reporters on a conference call, said 50 American troops in the region that Turkey has targeted would be redeployed elsewhere in Syria.The official said President Donald Trump's decision to redeploy the troops does not constitute a U.S. withdrawal from Syria.


