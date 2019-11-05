Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Turkey captures ISIS leader Baghdadi's sister in Syria

By REUTERS
November 5, 2019 01:07
Turkey captured the sister of slain Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Monday in the northern Syrian town of Azaz, a senior Turkish official told Reuters, and is interrogating her and her husband and daughter-in-law who were also detained.

"Rasmiya Awad was captured in a raid on a container near Azaz," the official said. "We hope to gather a trove of intelligence from Baghdadi’s sister on the inner workings of ISIS," he added.


