Turkey captures two suspected ISIS members near southern border

By REUTERS
November 1, 2019 18:36
 ISTANBUL - Turkey captured two Russian nationals believed to be members of the Islamic State militant group near the Syrian border, after they illegally entered the country, state broadcaster TRT Haber said on Friday.

The two women captured in the southern border province of Kilis were wanted by Interpol, it said, adding they had been handed over to the provincial immigration authorities.

The women had three children with them, TRT said.



Their detention comes days after Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in northwestern Syria near the Turkish border in a raid by U.S. special forces. 


November 1, 2019
U.S. looking at new ISIS leader and role in organization - U.S. official

By REUTERS

