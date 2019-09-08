Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Turkey cites disagreements with U.S. even as joint Syria patrols begin

By REUTERS
September 8, 2019 18:21
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, speaking hours after joint US-Turkey patrols began in northern Syria, said on Sunday Ankara and Washington have constantly disagreed over establishing the planned "safe zone."

"We are negotiating with the US for the safe zone, but we see at every step that what we want and what they have in mind is not the same thing," he said. "It seems that our ally is looking for a safe zone for the terrorist organization, not for us. We reject such understanding."The safe zone region is mostly controlled by Kurdish YPG forces, US allies that Ankara has labeled terrorists.


