May 26 2018
Sivan, 12, 5778
Turkey condemns decision to allow pro-Kurdish party rally in Germany

By REUTERS
May 26, 2018 17:18
ISTANBUL - The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Saturday it condemned as a "double standard" a decision by Germany to allow a rally by the pro-Kurdish opposition HDP party in Cologne, having previously prevented ruling party politicians from campaigning there.

"This two-faced approach, which we condemn strongly, cannot be reconciled with democracy, the fight against terrorism and expectations of a normalization in Turkish-Germany relations," the ministry statement said.


