NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East News Diaspora Green Israel WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
BREAKING NEWS

Turkey detains 133 military personnel over suspected Gulen links

ANKARA - Turkey has ordered the detention of 133 military personnel over suspected links to a network Ankara accuses of organizing an attempted coup in 2016, the state-run Anadolu news agency said on Tuesday.
The suspects are being sought in an operation centered in the western coastal province of Izmir, Anadolu said, adding that 82 of them were serving members in the military.Ankara blames U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999, of masterminding the failed putsch on July 15, 2016. He has denied any involvement.
In the three-year purge since the coup attempt, more than 77,000 people have been jailed pending trial and about 150,000 civil servants, military personnel and others have been sacked or suspended from their jobs. Widespread arrests are still carried out routinely.
Turkey's Western allies and rights groups have criticized the massive crackdown, saying President Tayyip Erdogan has used the abortive coup as a pretext to quash dissent.
Ankara has defended the measures as a necessary response to the scale of the security threat facing Turkey, and has vowed to eradicate Gulen's network.
Bezalel Smotrich: With Avigdor Lieberman there is a will to move forward
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/19/2019 09:00 AM
Malta arrests suspected middleman in journalist’s murder
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 08:39 AM
Minister Israel Katz: No real chance of forming a right-wing government
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/19/2019 08:39 AM
U.S. never raised issues of troop reduction or pullout from S.Korea
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 08:36 AM
Heavy deployment of security forces in central Beirut
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 08:33 AM
Small in numbers, Thai Catholics preserve centuries-old traditions
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 08:06 AM
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett to hold meeting with military chiefs
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/19/2019 07:26 AM
IDF: Iron dome intercepts four missiles launched from Syria
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/19/2019 05:33 AM
Explosions heard in Damascus - Syrian media
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/19/2019 05:15 AM
Red alert in northern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/19/2019 05:07 AM
Netanyahu told Trump: settlement announcement corrects historic injustice
Emergency travel warning for Jerusalem, West Bank, Gaza - U.S. Embassy
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 10:23 PM
Iranian Foreign Minister speaks with Hamas leader Haniyeh
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/18/2019 08:26 PM
Islmic Jihad commander: the resistance paralyzed half of Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/18/2019 08:12 PM
Turkey to launch operation in northeast Syria if YPG not cleared out
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 07:29 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by