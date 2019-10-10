Turkey does not see lasting negative economic impact from Syria operation

ISTANBUL - The Turkish Treasury does not expect there to be a lasting negative impact on the country's economy from its military incursion in northeast Syria, a Treasury official told Reuters on Thursday.



Turkey has made its economy stronger in the last year to cope with all scenarios with the measures it has implemented, the official also said.

