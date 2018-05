Turkey asked Israel's consul-general in Istanbul, Yossi Levi Safri, to leave the country on Tuesday night in a move that further deepens the diplomatic rift between the two countries following Monday's events in Gaza.



On Tuesday, Israel asked Turkey’s consul-general in Jerusalem to temporarily leave the country, in a tit-for-tat response to Ankara’s request a few hours earlier for Israel’s Ambassador Eitan Naveh to “temporarily” leave Turkey.









Share on facebook Share on twitter