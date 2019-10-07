Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Turkey has strength to eliminate terrorism without allies -senior official

By REUTERS
October 7, 2019 11:48
Turkey has the strength necessary to eliminate terrorism at its source, with or without support from its allies, a Turkish senior official told Reuters on Monday ahead of an expected Turkish incursion into Syria.

On Sunday, the White House said Turkey will soon move forward with its long-planned military operation to create what it calls a "safe zone" in northern Syria and U.S. forces will not support or be involved in it.

The official said Turkey would decide on its own the scope, place and timing of precautions to be taken against risks to its security.


U.N. calls for protecting civilians in northeast Syria

By REUTERS

