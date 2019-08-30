Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Turkey now says Iranian tanker heading to Lebanese waters, not port

By REUTERS
August 30, 2019 16:36
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday he wanted to clarify that an Iranian tanker at the centre of a dispute between Washington and Tehran was headed towards Lebanese territorial waters, not a Lebanese port.

Earlier on Friday, the minister told Reuters the ship was headed to Lebanon's main port. "I didn't mean that this tanker is going to a Lebanese port, but according to the information coordinates it is heading to the territorial waters of the country," he told reporters later at an Oslo forum.

"It doesn't mean that it is going to reach a Lebanese port. But for sure...it is not coming to Turkish ports either."


Related Content

Breaking news
August 30, 2019
Islamic State claims suicide bomb attack on separatist fighters in Yemen's Aden -Amaq

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings