July 06 2018
|
Tammuz, 23, 5778
|
Turkey orders 271 soldiers detained in Gulen probe

By REUTERS
July 6, 2018 09:27
ISTANBUL - Turkey ordered the detention of 271 soldiers in an operation targeting alleged supporters of the US-based Islamic cleric who Ankara says orchestrated an attempted coup two years ago, state media said on Friday.

The operation was launched in dozens of provinces across Turkey against soldiers who had been in contact with operatives of the preacher Fethullah Gulen, blamed by Ankara for being behind the failed July 2016 putsch, broadcaster TRT Haber said.

Star newspaper said most of those facing detention were serving soldiers, including 10 colonels, while a retired general was also among the suspects. The operation was launched at around 5 am by Istanbul counter-terrorism police, it said.


