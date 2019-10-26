Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Turkey says German proposal on Syria safe zone not realistic

By REUTERS
October 26, 2019 14:51
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ANKARA - Turkey does not find a German proposal on creating an international "safe zone" in northeast Syria realistic, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas, Cavusoglu also said Turkey would not tolerate any human rights violations in northeast Syria and would investigate any allegations that they had taken place.Turkey sent troops into northeast Syria this month targeting Kurdish YPG militia. Fighting has ceased in the area following a U.S.-brokered ceasefire followed by an agreement Ankara reached with Moscow for Russian and Syrian forces to clear the border area of the YPG fighters, viewed by Turkey as terrorists.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 26, 2019
Erdogan should be prosecuted over Syrian offensive - ex-U.N. investigator

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings