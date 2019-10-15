Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Turkey says Kurdish fighters launch attack from Syria's Manbij, kill one soldier

By REUTERS
October 15, 2019 13:35
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

One Turkish soldier was killed and eight others were wounded on Tuesday after an attack by Kurdish fighters from the northern Syrian town of Manbij, Turkey's defense ministry said, adding that at least 15 fighters had been "neutralized" in retaliation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Syrian state media reported that Syria's army had entered Manbij, but the Turkey-backed rebels later said that those entering the town were mostly Kurdish militants.

In a statement, the defense ministry said Kurdish fighters launched a mortar attack from Manbij. Turkish forces launched retaliatory fire to the area where the attack came from and "neutralized" at least 15 of the fighters, it said.


