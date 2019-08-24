Turkey says Syria safe zone center with U.S. fully operational - Anadolu

A joint Turkish-U.S. operation center to establish and manage a safe zone in northeast Syria is fully operational, Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday according to Anadolu news agency.



The first joint helicopter flight was due to take place on Saturday, Akar added, according to the state-owned agency.

