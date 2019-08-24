Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Turkey says Syria safe zone center with U.S. fully operational - Anadolu

By REUTERS
August 24, 2019 17:04
A joint Turkish-U.S. operation center to establish and manage a safe zone in northeast Syria is fully operational, Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday according to Anadolu news agency.

The first joint helicopter flight was due to take place on Saturday, Akar added, according to the state-owned agency.


