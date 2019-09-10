Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Turkey says Washington is stalling Syria 'safe zone' process

By REUTERS
September 10, 2019 12:31
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that Washington is stalling the implementation of an agreement to create a "safe zone" in northern Syria.

Speaking to reporters at a news conference in Ankara, Cavusoglu said that the United States' approach to the safe zone agreement has been unsatisfactory and that the steps it has taken have only been "cosmetic."


